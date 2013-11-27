* Gazprom has revived Baltic LNG project
* Vedomosti daily says Gazprom has invited Shell to Baltic
LNG
MOSCOW Nov 27 French oil major Total
is looking for a stake in Russian gas firm Gazprom's
future Baltic liquefied natural gas plant after the partners
decided to mothball their Shtokman LNG project, Vedomosti daily
said on Wednesday.
Without attributing the information to any sources, the
paper also said Gazprom had invited Royal Dutch Shell,
its partner in Russia's only LNG plant, to join the project.
Gazprom, Total and Shell in Moscow declined to comment.
Earlier this year, Gazprom revived plans to build a plant to
produce LNG on the shore of the Baltic Sea after it shelved the
Shtokman project in the Barents Sea due to overrunning costs.
Gazprom plans to launch the first stage of its Baltic LNG
plant, which will have annual production capacity of up to 10
million tonnes of the frozen gas, at the end of 2018.
The state-run gas producer plans to ship LNG from the plant
to Europe, India and South America as the Kremlin is keen to
double Russia's LNG global market share by 2020 from around 4.5
percent now.
Rivalry on the global LNG market has heated up among Russian
companies after parliament lifted Gazprom's monopoly on LNG
exports. Gazprom's exclusive rights to ship pipeline gas abroad
remain intact.
Vedomosti, citing sources close both to Gazprom and Total
say that Total wants to swap its stake in Shtokman for
participation in other Gazprom projects, including Baltic LNG.
Total is also a partner of Russia's No.2 gas producer
Novatek in Yamal LNG, which is slated to produce up to
16.5 million tonnes of seaborne gas in 2018.
Russia has only one operational LNG plant, operated by
Gazprom, on the Pacific island of Sakhalin. Shell and Japan's
Mitsui, Gazprom's partners on the project, are keen to
expand it to 15 million tonnes from 10 million, but have failed
to persuade the Russian giant.