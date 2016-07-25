UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Toyota Motor Corp of 139,604 Toyota RAV 4 cars sold between Dec. 15, 2005 and Aug. 23, 2013.
The recall is due to a fault in the safety belt mechanism of back seats, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources