MOSCOW Nov 11 Trader Warly, a major
lifter of Russian crude oil in the northwest of the country, won
the first cargo of Urals to be exported from the new Baltic port
of Ust-Luga at the end of November, traders said on Friday.
The cargo, a Rosneft parcel sold at tender on
Friday, is for Nov. 29-30 loading, traders said.
Rosneft has obtained quotas to load two more cargoes in
December at Ust-Luga, the terminal for crude oil shipped via the
second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2).
