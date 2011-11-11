MOSCOW Nov 11 Trader Warly, a major lifter of Russian crude oil in the northwest of the country, won the first cargo of Urals to be exported from the new Baltic port of Ust-Luga at the end of November, traders said on Friday.

The cargo, a Rosneft parcel sold at tender on Friday, is for Nov. 29-30 loading, traders said.

Rosneft has obtained quotas to load two more cargoes in December at Ust-Luga, the terminal for crude oil shipped via the second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2).

