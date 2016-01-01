MOSCOW Jan 1 About 500 people were evacuated from two railway stations in Moscow on Friday after police were tipped off about bombs being planted, RIA news agency cited an emergency services source as saying.

RIA reported that Paveletsky and Kursky stations had been evacuated and said later that no bomb was found at Kursky after sniffer dogs searched the station. It did not say what had happened at Paveletsky station.

Police in Moscow declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland)