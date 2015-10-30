* Transaero total debt at over 250 bln rbls

By Gleb Stolyarov and Olga Popova

MOSCOW, Oct 30 Insolvent airline Transaero, once Russia's second-biggest carrier, is considering offering its creditors equity stakes in exchange for part of its debt, among other options, Chief Executive Valery Zaytsev said at a meeting with lenders.

Russian state banks Sberbank, VTB and development bank VEB are top lenders to Transaero, which lost its licence on Oct. 26, with some creditors filing bankruptcy suits against the carrier.

Sberbank, VTB and VEB account for 120 billion roubles ($1.9 bln) of Transaero's total debt of over 250 billion roubles.

"Given the exceptionally high levels of debt and the difficult situation in the company, the offer is likely to include a partial write-off of the debt and the debt's conversion into the firm's shares," Zaytsev told a meeting with around 50 debtors and their representatives, according to a speech seen by Reuters.

"We are asking creditors to be patient and assure that you will be offered a transparent and fair proposal on debt restructure," he said, without giving any other details.

Transaero, which stopped flying on Oct. 26, had 13 million passengers last year and pre-ordered planes from Airbus and Boeing.

The airline, controlled by the Pleshakov family, had been rapidly expanding, adding new routes and planes as it counted on a growing market before Western sanctions and the weak rouble hit the Russian economy and Transaero's debt ballooned.

Russian flagship airline Aeroflot was in talks to buy a 75 percent stake in Transaero, which would increase the state-controlled carrier's own debt, but the talks failed.

Vladislav Filev, co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, has agreed to buy at least a 51 percent stake in Transaero and told reporters on Friday that the carrier could be turned into a profitable business within six months.

Since Transaero stopped flying, air fares in Russia have shot up. Zhanna Mokropolova, who works in the financial sector, said she had bought a return flight to New York from Moscow with Transaero for the New Year holidays for only 16,000 roubles.

Her trip is now cancelled. The flight on the same dates with Aeroflot now cost 48,500 roubles, the airline's website shows.

UNDELIVERED PLANES

Transaero's financial problems have raised questions about the planes it has already ordered. In August, Airbus said it would not make a planned delivery of an A380 aircraft to Transaero this year.

On Thursday, Aeroflot agreed with Sberbank to lease at least 14 planes, mainly Boeing 737NGs, that had been ordered by Transaero but not delivered.

Aeroflot Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev told Interfax news agency on Friday that Aeroflot was ready to sign a similar deal with both VTB and VEB for another 20 planes.

After deciding to cancel Transaero's licence, Russia's Ministry of Transport also handed Aeroflot 56 international routes previously serviced by Transaero, its most lucrative routes.

Transaero owes VTB 40 billion roubles for 21 airplanes. VTB is in talks with Aeroflot over the planes it has leased, the bank said in emailed comments. VEB, to whom Transaero owes 55 billion roubles for airplane leases, declined to comment.

Aeroflot did not immediately comment on how deals with Russian banks may affect its existing orders for planes not yet delivered.

($1 = 64.1290 roubles)