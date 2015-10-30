* Transaero total debt at over 250 bln rbls
* Aeroflot in talks with banks to re-lease fleet -Interfax
* S7 in talks to buy Transaero
By Gleb Stolyarov and Olga Popova
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Insolvent airline Transaero, once
Russia's second-biggest carrier, is considering offering its
creditors equity stakes in exchange for part of its debt, among
other options, Chief Executive Valery Zaytsev said at a meeting
with lenders.
Russian state banks Sberbank, VTB and
development bank VEB are top lenders to Transaero, which lost
its licence on Oct. 26, with some creditors filing bankruptcy
suits against the carrier.
Sberbank, VTB and VEB account for 120 billion roubles ($1.9
bln) of Transaero's total debt of over 250 billion roubles.
"Given the exceptionally high levels of debt and the
difficult situation in the company, the offer is likely to
include a partial write-off of the debt and the debt's
conversion into the firm's shares," Zaytsev told a meeting with
around 50 debtors and their representatives, according to a
speech seen by Reuters.
"We are asking creditors to be patient and assure that you
will be offered a transparent and fair proposal on debt
restructure," he said, without giving any other details.
Transaero, which stopped flying on Oct. 26, had 13 million
passengers last year and pre-ordered planes from Airbus
and Boeing.
The airline, controlled by the Pleshakov family, had been
rapidly expanding, adding new routes and planes as it counted on
a growing market before Western sanctions and the weak rouble
hit the Russian economy and Transaero's debt ballooned.
Russian flagship airline Aeroflot was in talks to
buy a 75 percent stake in Transaero, which would increase the
state-controlled carrier's own debt, but the talks failed.
Vladislav Filev, co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, has
agreed to buy at least a 51 percent stake in Transaero and told
reporters on Friday that the carrier could be turned into a
profitable business within six months.
Since Transaero stopped flying, air fares in Russia have
shot up. Zhanna Mokropolova, who works in the financial sector,
said she had bought a return flight to New York from Moscow with
Transaero for the New Year holidays for only 16,000 roubles.
Her trip is now cancelled. The flight on the same dates with
Aeroflot now cost 48,500 roubles, the airline's website shows.
UNDELIVERED PLANES
Transaero's financial problems have raised questions about
the planes it has already ordered. In August, Airbus said it
would not make a planned delivery of an A380 aircraft to
Transaero this year.
On Thursday, Aeroflot agreed with Sberbank to lease at least
14 planes, mainly Boeing 737NGs, that had been ordered by
Transaero but not delivered.
Aeroflot Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev told Interfax news
agency on Friday that Aeroflot was ready to sign a similar deal
with both VTB and VEB for another 20 planes.
After deciding to cancel Transaero's licence, Russia's
Ministry of Transport also handed Aeroflot 56 international
routes previously serviced by Transaero, its most lucrative
routes.
Transaero owes VTB 40 billion roubles for 21 airplanes. VTB
is in talks with Aeroflot over the planes it has leased, the
bank said in emailed comments. VEB, to whom Transaero owes 55
billion roubles for airplane leases, declined to comment.
Aeroflot did not immediately comment on how deals with
Russian banks may affect its existing orders for planes not yet
delivered.
($1 = 64.1290 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan
Fenton)