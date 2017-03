BRIEF-Banks want Talvivaara to be placed in bankruptcy

* Says has been notified that Finnvera Plc, Nordea Bank AB (Publ.), Finnish branch, Danske Bank Plc, OP Corporate Bank Plc and Svenska Handelsbanken AB, Finnish branch have given a response to the District Court where they have objected the confirmation of Talvivaara's restructuring programme, requesting the cessation of the corporate reorganization proceedings and placing the company in bankruptcy