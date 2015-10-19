MOVES-Egan set to leave Barclays
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Oct 19 Russian state lender Sberbank has filed a lawsuit in St Petersburg to declare indebted airline Transaero bankrupt, court documents showed on Monday.
The claim was lodged on Oct. 16, the court said without providing further details. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)