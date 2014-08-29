(Adds details)
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian rail group Transcontainer
posted a 25 percent slide in first-half net
profit to 2.1 billion roubles ($57 million), citing a worsening
pricing environment in the container transportation market.
The company, 50 percent owned by state monopoly Russian
Railways, said its results were also hit by deconsolidation of
Kazakh railside terminals operator KedenTransService after the
sale of a 17 percent stake.
"The pricing environment continued to be challenging amid
increased competition in the market and uncertainty around the
economy, resulting in a decrease in average transportation
tariffs during the reporting period," Transcontainer said in a
statement.
Revenue at the company fell 3.5 percent to 17.5 billion
roubles and its growth in transportation volumes was 2.2
percent, underperforming the 7 percent rise or the Russian
container transportation market as a whole.
Transcontainer, which has a 45.6 percent market share in
Russia, confirmed guidance for middle single-digit growth for
the rail container market in 2014 but said that increased
competition would keep tariffs under pressure.
(1 US dollar = 36.8675 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Gleb
Stolyarov; Editing by Polina Devitt and David Goodman)