BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first half net profit stood at 2.8 billion roubles ($84.6 million), up 1.4 percent year-on-year.
The company, which amounts for nearly half of Russia's container transportation, said its revenues rose 3.5 percent to 18.2 billion roubles.
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: