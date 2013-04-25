MOSCOW, April 25 Russian rail group Transcontainer said Thursday its net profit rose in 2012 by 34 percent to 5.15 billion roubles ($163 million), supported by sales and cost management.

Total revenues increased by 17.9 percent to 36.4 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22.4 percent to 10.3 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

"An increase in both scale and profitability ... resulted mainly from company's efficient sales efforts and cost management, diversification of the geography of business as well as development of the Company's operations in Kazakhstan and Central Asia," Transcontainer said.