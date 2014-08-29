MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian rail group Transcontainer reported on Friday a 25.1 percent decline in first-half net profit to 2.1 billion roubles ($57 million).

Revenue fell 3.5 percent to 17.5 billion roubles, impacted by the deconsolidation of KedenTransService last December after the sale of a 17 percent stake in the company, Transcontainer said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.8675 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)