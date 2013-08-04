MOSCOW Aug 4 Russian investment and trading
group Summa is seeking to sell its more than 20 percent stake in
rail group Transcontainer , industry sources
said on Sunday.
Summa owns 23.7 percent of Transcontainer, which handles
half of all rail container transportation in Russia, through
transport group Fesco.
"Such talks are being held," an industry source told
Reuters. Summa declined to comment.
The president of Russian Railways, which already owns more
than half of Transcontainer, said on Sunday that the state
railway monopoly was ready to hold talks with Summa over
acquiring the stake.
"They are offering this stake on the market," Vladimir
Yakunin told the Interfax news agency. "If it is (offered) at a
reasonable price, we will hold talks."