MOSCOW Aug 4 Russian investment and trading group Summa is seeking to sell its more than 20 percent stake in rail group Transcontainer , industry sources said on Sunday.

Summa owns 23.7 percent of Transcontainer, which handles half of all rail container transportation in Russia, through transport group Fesco.

"Such talks are being held," an industry source told Reuters. Summa declined to comment.

The president of Russian Railways, which already owns more than half of Transcontainer, said on Sunday that the state railway monopoly was ready to hold talks with Summa over acquiring the stake.

"They are offering this stake on the market," Vladimir Yakunin told the Interfax news agency. "If it is (offered) at a reasonable price, we will hold talks."