MOSCOW Feb 1 East Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) railway crude exports to Russia's port of Kozmino resumed on Wednesday after an earlier train derailment, a spokesman for oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday.

"The track was cleared after several railcars had derailed," Igor Dyomin told Reuters.

"Rail shipments to Kozmino have resumed, I do not know about passanger trains."

Earlier, Dyomin said that the accident, which happened on Tuesday, had not affected crude exports to Kozmino.

"We have storage of crude oil in two tankers at Kozmino, up to 18 trains were heading to the port," he had said.

ESPO shipments are pumped by pipeline for the first stretch of the journey to Russia's eastern seaboard and, pending the completion of the second phase of the pipeline, go for the rest of the journey by rail.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)