* Q2 net 45.1 billion roubles

* Revenue 147.3 billion roubles vs 105.4 billion

* H1 sales to China 39.5 bln rbls

* Co poised for tariffs rise (Adds details)

MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) saw net profit more than double to 45.1 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) year on year in the second quarter of 2011, thanks to crude sales to China.

Second-quarter revenue at the company, whose sole source of revenue is oil transportation fees, increased to 147.3 billion roubles from 105.4 billion in the same period of 2010.

Transneft increased its fees by 2.8 percent from Sept. 1 and is expected to boost them by a further 5 percent from November.

State-controlled Transneft, which owns and operates most of the oil and refined product pipelines in Russia, in January started shipping 300,000 barrels per day of oil to China along the first stage of a pipeline from oil fields in Siberia.

It said its revenue from sales to China totalled 39.5 billion roubles in the first half of the year. ($1 = 31.284 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)