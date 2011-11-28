* Fines hiked to 610 roubles/tonne from 15 roubles
MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia's oil pipeline
operator Transneft will substantially increase fines
for lower than agreed volumes loaded into its network, a company
spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
Igor Dyomin said that starting from next year Transneft will
increase the fines from 15 roubles per tonne to 609.9 roubles
($19.36) per tonne that the oil companies fail to deliver to the
network.
The operator of the 50,000 kilometres-long oil pipeline
networks is tightening the screws on the companies as it embarks
on construction an Arctic pipeline between Purpe and
Zapolyarnoye.
While Transneft will finance the project, it set out strict
rules for the companies -- including Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft and TNK-BP, half owned by BP
that will use the pipeline -- including a minimum required level
of oil shipments to the system.
Transneft's, whose sole source of revenue is derived from
oil shipping fees, is also laying pipes to the Pacific port of
Kozmino, finishing its project of East Siberia - Pacific Ocean
trunk.
Earlier on Monday, Transneft also confirmed that the launch
of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until
the first quarter of 2012.
($1 = 31.4985 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)