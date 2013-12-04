MOSCOW Dec 4 Russia's Transneft is
in talks to buy an office block for almost $1 billion in the
Moscow City area, west of the capital's centre, two sources
close to the companies and one close to the negotations told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The oil pipeline monopoly is in advanced negotiations on
buying the 196,000 square metre building in Moscow's burgeoning
financial district next to the Mirax Plaza towers, they said.
The property belongs to companies owned by the head of
construction firm Stroygazconsulting Ziyad Manasir and
businessman Dmitry Lutsenko, a former part-owner of Mirax, a
now-bankrupt developer known for luxury housing.
"Transneft has shown interest in the project," Lutsenko
told Reuters, declining to comment further.
Transneft representative Igor Demin told Reuters that the
company would benefit from centralising its scattered offices in
the capital.
"We are located in different parts of Moscow. It would be
practical to have all our employees in one place, but no
decision (on a purchase) has yet been taken," he said.
No one at Stroygazconsulting was available to comment.
