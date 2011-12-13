* Bulgaria opted to go out from trans-Balkan project

* Samsun-Ceyhan oil pipeline deemed too expensive

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is looking for new routes to ship oil from its Caspian pipeline joint venture after Bulgaria abandoned a trans-Balkan link and a Turkish project was deemed "too costly".

"There are now around seven projects dedicated to (Caspian) oil transportation," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters on Tuesday.

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which links Kazakh oilfields to the Black Sea, expects its capacity to rise to 48 million tonnes a year by 2012-2013 before reaching full annual capacity of 67 million tonnes by the end of 2014.

The pipeline group is led by U.S. major Chevron and includes Transneft, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and LUKOIL.

Its state shareholders Russia and Kazakhstan own 31 percent and 19 percent of CPC, respectively.

The CPC network links the Tengiz oilfield in western Kazakhstan, operated by the Chevron-led Tengizchevroil venture, with the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. Oil can also be transported via the bottlenecked Bosphorus Straits, a route Transneft has been hoping to bypass.

But last week Bulgaria decided to abandon a trans-Balkan oil pipeline project -- where Russia has a controlling stake -- aimed at taking crude through its territory to Greece, saying it was not economically viable.

SAMSUN-CEYHAN "TOO COSTLY"

Another project, Turkey's Samsun-Ceyhan, aimed at bypassing the traffic-clogged Bosphorus Straits by bringing oil from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, is seen as "too costly" by Transneft, Dyomin said.

"It's too costly to pump oil there: according to our calculations it would be $30 per 100 kilometres, whereas it takes only $2 to ship it by tankers via the Straits," he said.

"There is an interesting project ... to build a canal for tankers parallel to the Bosphorus, within a framework of broader reconstruction of the European part of Istanbul," he added, saying that an old pipeline project involving the Croatian port of Omisalj was also on the table. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker and Will Waterman)