UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft saw its 2011 third quarter net profit fall 27 percent year-on-year to 23.08 billion roubles ($719.15 million), the company said on Tuesday.
In the same period of 2011, the company reported a net profit of 31.65 billion roubles.
The company's revenues for the July-September 20011, however, increased 30.9 percent to 148.68 billion roubles year-on-year.
($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.