MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft saw its 2011 third quarter net profit fall 27 percent year-on-year to 23.08 billion roubles ($719.15 million), the company said on Tuesday.

In the same period of 2011, the company reported a net profit of 31.65 billion roubles.

The company's revenues for the July-September 20011, however, increased 30.9 percent to 148.68 billion roubles year-on-year.

($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)