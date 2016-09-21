(Corrects year to 2017 from 2016)

MOSCOW, Sept 21 Transneft expects Kazakhstan oil transit via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline at 17 million tonnes in 2017, up by 2 million tonnes from a transit plan for 2016, due to the start of supplies from Kashagan oil field, head of Transneft Nikolai Tokarev told reporters.

He added that Transneft held preliminary talks with Kashagan shareholders. The production at Kashagan oil field is expected to start in October and to reach 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Katya Golubkova)