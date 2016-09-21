(Adds details, Transneft comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said Kazakhstan oil transiting via the Atyrau-Samara
pipeline could rise by as much as 2 million tonnes in 2017 to 17
million tonnes, due to the start of supplies from the Kashagan
oilfield.
That would amount to 340,000 barrels a day.
Transneft head Nikolai Tokarev said that the company had
already held preliminary talks with shareholders of Kashagan on
transit volumes.
The Kashagan field off Kazakhstan in the Caspian sea is
expected to start production in October and reach 180,000
barrels per day by the end of this year, gradually rising in the
years to come.
"The Atyrau-Samara pipeline will have the capacity to handle
17 million tonnes of Kazakhstan crude in 2017, but the actual
volume of transit next year is yet to be agreed and may be
different," a Transneft spokesman told Reuters.
The quarterly allocation for Kazakhstan's crude oil transit
was increased by 430,000 tonnes, to 4.9 million tonnes in
October-December this year, compared to July-September, a
quarterly schedule obtained by Reuters shows.
Traders say that the rise in transit volumes will be due to
the start of supplies from the Kashagan field.
