MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) saw net profit more than double year on year in the second quarter of 2011 to 45.1 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) from 20.5 billion roubles, the company said on Tuesday.

The second-quarter revenues increased to 147.3 billion roubles from 105.4 billion roubles in the same period of 2010.

State-controlled Transneft owns and operates most of the oil and refined product pipelines in Russia. ($1 = 31.284 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)