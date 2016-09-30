Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russia's Energy Ministry is not against oil pipeline operator Transneft selling its stake in the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port , the ministry's head said on Friday.
Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi that the ministry had received such a request from Transneft.
"We have reviewed it and have even stated our position that we do not mind if Transneft moves forward with it," Novak said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)