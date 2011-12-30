* Putin keen to show he is fighting corruption
* Transneft run by Putin's close ally
* Critics dismiss measures as election stunt
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Dec 30 The government of Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin, hoping to win a return to the Russian
presidency in March, on Friday launched a probe into the oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft in a bid to counter accusations that
it has been soft on fight corruption.
Putin's deputy Igor Sechin, who oversees the energy sector,
told Putin a number of executives had been sacked and said an
enquiry would examine allegations of corruption among Transneft
managers.
A wave of protests since this month's parliamentary election
have, among other things, focused on the government's failure to
deal with rampant corruption.
Putin told a cabinet meeting on Dec. 19 that half of all
managers in the state-controlled power sector had links to
offshore firms that collected client payments.
Sechin read out to Putin a list of top managers who had left
FSK, the world's largest traded power transmission
firm, and the power grid firm MRSK, and said a number
of criminal cases had been launched.
"Probes into similar cases with regard to some others among
the largest infrastructure firms, such as Transneft, have been
initiated," Sechin told Putin, according to a transcript of his
remarks posted on the government's website.
The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International
rates Russia as the world's most corrupt major economy. It was
ranked 143rd out of 183 nations in TI's latest corruption
perceptions index, although TI noted some improvements in 2011.
NOTHING TO HIDE
The popular anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny, one of
the leaders of the post-election protests, the biggest of
Putin's rule, accused Transneft managers of embezzling $4
billion during the construction of a $25 billion pipeline.
Putin promised an investigation a year ago, but it had not
materialised until now, with just over two months left before
the presidential election.
Transneft, which is run by Putin's close ally Nikolai
Tokarev, an ex-KGB officer, has denied Navalny's allegations and
said on Friday it was ready for the investigation.
"We have nothing to hide," said spokesman Igor Dyomin.
Other state firms, including the gas export monopoly Gazprom
and the state-controlled banks Sberbank and
VTB are due to report back to Putin in two months on
anti-corruption measures they have taken.
Critics said that, unless people in Putin's inner circle
were included in anti-corruption investigations, only small fish
would be caught.
"Look at his previous campaigns, he did the same thing but
it led nowhere. The people in power are not interested in taking
such cases to court," said Yelena Panfilova of Transparency
International.
Putin's personal wealth has long been the focus of
opposition speculation, as have his links with a group of
businessmen whose fortune has grown rapidly during his time in
office.
Since the protests, Putin's approval rating has dropped to
51 percent, its lowest of the year, from 61 percent in November.
The rapid fall raises the possibility that he might not win
an outright majority in the first round of the presidential
election, though he remains hot favourite ultimately to be
elected to his third term as president.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)