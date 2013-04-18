* State to cut holding to 75 percent in pipeline monopoly

MOSCOW, April 18 Russia is aiming to reduce its stake in oil pipeline monopoly Transneft in 2014, the company's chief financial officer told an analysts' meeting on Thursday, but by much less than many investors had hoped for.

Russia plans to sell large chunks in big companies as it embarks on the biggest state assets sale since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. Although the sell-off has slipped behind schedule, officials have recently showed greater determination to press ahead with the programme.

The privatisation of Transneft has been an on-and-off affair and the management had until recently opposed the sale. But CFO Maxim Grishanin said that the state is likely to reduce its stake in the company, which operates more than 50,000 km of oil pipelines that carry the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

"We expect that the state holding will be reduced to 75 percent in 2014," he said, and the state property agency Rosimushchestvo would prepare necessary documents in coming months.

Transneft's preferred shares, which account for 22 percent of its equity, are widely held by emerging-market and Russia-dedicated funds. The state owns 78.1 percent, meaning that it may sell up to 3.1 percent.

Analysts, who had been expecting a significantly large state sale, said that the divestment of three percent is very minor.

Transneft's preferred shares closed up 0.32 percent to 63,500 roubles, outperforming the broader market, which slipped 0.05 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Transneft reported an 184.4 billion rouble ($5.82 billion) net profit for 2012, 3.6 percent down from 2011 because of higher taxes and costs.

Profit a year earlier had been boosted by a one-off gain of 29 billion roubles from the sale of a stake in Primorsk port.

Transneft also said last year's revenue grew 9 percent to 732.4 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11 percent to 324 billion roubles. ($1 = 31.6880 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush/Mark Heinrich)