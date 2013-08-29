MOSCOW Aug 29 Russia's state-owned oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent, year-on-year, to 41.7
billion roubles ($1.26 billion), helped by lower forex exchange
losses than a year ago.
The company, which carries oil through Russia's 50,000
km-long network of pipelines, increased revenues by 3 percent in
the period to 185.5 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)