MOSCOW Dec 15 The head of Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft Nikolai Tokarev dismissed on Thursday talk of a possible merger with country's largest oil producer Rosneft.

"It is obvious that the issue is made up. It is ... aimed against Transneft," he told the state-owned Russia-24 TV channel, when the interviewer asked him about rumours of a merger. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)