MOSCOW Nov 18 A Moscow arbitration court has
turned down a claim by a minority shareholder in Russian oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft who had alleged that the dividend
payouts were too low, the shareholder said on Friday.
The claim was lodged by private investment group United
Capital Partners (UCP). It related to dividends paid out by
state-controlled Transneft in 2013.
"We are confident we are right. The verdict has not taken
legal effect yet and we will launch an appeal," a UCP executive
told Reuters.
A higher dividend was paid out in 2013 on Transneft ordinary
shares, held in their entirety by the Russian state, than the
payout to holders of preferred shares, which are owned by
private shareholders.
Transneft stock is widely held by emerging-markets and
Russia-dedicated funds. Its preferred shares, issued as part of
a privatisation in 1995-1996, account for 22 percent of its
equity.
