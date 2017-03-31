UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's United Capital Partners (UCP) fund said on Friday it had sold a significant number of preferred shares in oil pipeline monopoly Transneft to a group of financial investors.
The fund did not reveal any further details. According to Moscow Stock Exchange data from March 27, 1,104,139 of Transneft's preferred shares were sold on that day in over-the-counter deals for more than 169 billion roubles ($3 billion).
Transneft has said that as of Jan. 20 2016, UCP owned more than 1.104 million - or more than 70 percent - of its preferred shares.
Transneft stock is widely held by emerging-markets and Russia-dedicated funds. Its preferred shares, issued as part of a privatisation in 1995-1996, account for 22 percent of its equity.
($1 = 56.4160 roubles) (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
BEIJING, June 15 Anbang Insurance Group's products are still being sold through bank channels, a spokesman at the Chinese insurance giant told Reuters on Thursday.
DUBAI, June 15 A tumble in crude oil prices to November lows put pressure on Gulf stock markets on Thursday morning, while banking shares reacted little to interest rate hikes in the region following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move overnight. Riyadh's stock index was down 0.3 percent after half an hour after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; half of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with PetroRabigh down 0.9 percent.