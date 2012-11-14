* Law extending definition of treason goes into force
* Critics say it can be used to stifle dissent
* FSB says law needed to deal with foreign intelligence
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russia enacted a new treason law
on Wednesday, alarming opponents of President Vladimir Putin who
fear he will use it to silence critics and - in a reminder of
the Soviet past - put at risk almost anyone who associates with
foreigners.
The law broadens the definition of treason to allow Russians
representing international organisations to face the charge, as
well as citizens working for foreign states and bodies.
Putin signed the legislation on Tuesday which took effect on
Wednesday when it was published in the official gazette,
Rossiyskaya Gazeta, even though he had promised on Monday to
review it.
Political opponents and rights activists say the law is the
latest in a series intended to crack down on the opposition and
reduce foreign influence which have been introduced since Putin
returned to the Kremlin in May for a six-year third term.
Lyudmila Alexeyeva, 85, a former Soviet dissident and
veteran human rights activist, drew comparisons with the darkest
days under dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953.
"It's an attempt to return not just to Soviet times but to
the Stalin era, when any conversation with a foreigner was seen
as a potential threat to the state," she said, adding that the
law would probably be used selectively against Kremlin critics
and others "who irritate the authorities".
Dmitry Oreshkin, a political analyst sympathetic with
anti-Putin protests this year, said the motivation behind the
law was that "the state is more important than its citizens, so
there must be as much control over citizens as possible".
The law was backed by the Federal Security Service (FSB),
the main successor of the Soviet KGB secret police. It landed on
the desk of Putin, who was once a KGB officer, after being
approved by both houses of parliament in nine days last month.
The FSB, in a rare public comment, was quoted by state-run
news agency Itar-Tass as saying the law had been unchanged since
the 1960s and needed updating as "foreign intelligence agencies'
methods and tactics for gathering information have changed".
Putin attacked the United States during campaigning for the
presidential election in March, and Russian officials have said
the law is needed to help prevent foreign governments using
organisations in Russia to gather state secrets.
"Citizens recruited by international organisations acting
against the country's interests will also be considered
traitors," Rossiyskaya Gazeta said in a commentary on its
website.
ANTI-WESTERN SENTIMENT
Putin has frequently accused Western nations of trying to
undermine Russia's security. He has suggested they are using
non-governmental organisations to weaken the nuclear-armed
state, which was a Cold War enemy of the United States,
Moscow ordered the U.S. Agency for International Development
(USAID) to cease its operations in Russia in October, accusing
it of seeking to influence elections.
In July, Putin signed a law requiring foreign-funded NGOs
deemed to be engaging in political activity to register as
"foreign agents". His critics say other legislation is also
aimed at silencing opponents.
The United States and the European Union have criticised the
laws, and expressed concern about criminal charges laid against
several opposition leaders in the last few months.
During his election campaign, Putin faced protests which at
times drew tens of thousands of people into Moscow's streets,
and he accused Washington of encouraging the demonstrators.
The maximum sentence for high treason remains 20 years, but
the new legislation introduces prison terms of up to eight years
for Russians acquiring state secrets in certain ways, even if
they are not passed to foreigners.
It broadens the actions that can attract treason charges to
include giving "financial, material, technical, consultative or
other aid" to a government or organisation deemed to be seeking
to undermine Russian security.
Those changes, as well as the removal of the stipulation
that actions must be aimed against Russia's "external" security
to be considered treasonous, have raised concerns the law could
be applied broadly to punish government opponents.
At a meeting of his human rights council on Monday, Putin
listened to a retired Constitutional Court judge's concerns
about the legislation, which she said did not require
authorities to prove a suspect had damaged state security.
But although Putin said he would look again at the law, his
spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he signed it a day later.
"It's not the first time Putin has said the right words
while slowly tightening the screws," Alexeyeva said.
Peskov said Putin could still seek to amend the law if it
was found in practice to curtail citizens' rights, but critics
were sceptical. "It's high time to understand one should not pay
attention to what Putin says," said Dmitry Oreshkin, an
opposition-minded political analyst.
Putin was increasingly turning to "Soviet values" that put
the state above the rights of citizens to maintain his grip, he
said. "He could not fail to sign it because the FSB would tell
him: 'In that case, we cannot ensure control'," Oreshkin said.