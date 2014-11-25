MOSCOW Nov 25 The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would auction a total of 10 billion roubles ($221 million) in two OFZ treasury bonds auctions on Wednesday.

Bonds worth 5 billion roubles would be due on Aug. 16 2023. The second auction of the same amount would be of bonds due on May 11, 2016.

(1 US dollar = 45.2600 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)