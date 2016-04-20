MOSCOW, April 20 TMK, Russia's largest
maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on
Wednesday it had shipped 845,000 tonnes of steel pipes to
consumers in the first quarter, down 9.9 percent
quarter-on-quarter and down 15.1 percent year-on-year.
TMK expects Russian oil and gas pipe market to be flat in
the second quarter and plans to maintain the shipment volumes of
OCTG - pipes for the oil and gas industry, the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing
by Vladimir Soldatkin)