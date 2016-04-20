MOSCOW, April 20 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Wednesday it had shipped 845,000 tonnes of steel pipes to consumers in the first quarter, down 9.9 percent quarter-on-quarter and down 15.1 percent year-on-year.

TMK expects Russian oil and gas pipe market to be flat in the second quarter and plans to maintain the shipment volumes of OCTG - pipes for the oil and gas industry, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)