MOSCOW Aug 26 TMK, Russia's largest
maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on
Tuesday it recorded a net profit of $60 million in the second
quarter thanks to a stronger rouble after a net loss of $16
million in the previous quarter.
TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said
April-June revenue came in at $1.5 billion, up 3 percent on the
quarter.
TMK's bottom line improved during the three months thanks to
a foreign exchange gain of $32 million compared with a $63
million loss in the first quarter due to rouble weakness.
TMK sold the majority of its products in Russia for roubles
in the second quarter and benefited from a strengthening of the
local currency against the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)