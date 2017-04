MOSCOW May 19 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit fell 53 percent from the same period a year ago to $14 million.

The company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said that its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 35 percent to $120 million. Revenue was down 33 percent to $761 million. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)