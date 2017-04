MOSCOW, March 4 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday its fourth-quarter net loss was at $371 million compared with $74 million of net loss in the previous quarter.

The company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said that it had recognized an impairment loss of $352 million, mostly attributable to the goodwill of the American division. Its revenue was broadly flat at $913 million. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)