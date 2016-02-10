* Turkey, Russia exchange barbs over downed plane
* Russian sanctions depress bilateral trade
* Executives fear being barred from Russia: bank source
(Releads with source at bank, possible buyer)
By Oksana Kobzeva and Margarita Papchenkova
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Turkish conglomerate Fiba Group
has put up for sale a bank it owns in Russia, two banking
sources told Reuters, a decision that may be due partly to a row
between Moscow and Ankara over the shooting down of a Russian
warplane.
One of the sources said Fiba Group's decision to sell Credit
Europe Bank was prompted by fears among the unit's senior
executives that their Russian entry visas might not be renewed
because of the diplomatic dispute.
Turkish aircraft shot the jet down near Syria in late
November, with Ankara alleging it had violated Turkish airspace.
Moscow denied that, and President Vladimir Putin, accusing
Ankara of stabbing Russia in the back, ordered economic
sanctions on Turkey.
A Moscow-based spokeswoman for Credit Europe Bank, the
biggest Turkish-owned bank in Russia according to data from last
year, declined to comment. Representatives of Fiba Group in
Turkey could not immediately be reached for comment.
One of the two sources, an employee at Credit Europe Bank,
said the lender's business had struggled with the recession in
the Russian economy, but it still made a profit.
"What really pushed (the owners) to leave Russia is a
deterioration in Russia-Turkey relations; this is what the top
management of the bank told their employees," the source in the
bank said.
Entry visas held by the bank's non-Russian managers and
shareholders will expire this year, and they believe the chance
of their being renewed is low, given the political dispute, said
the source. "They realise they will just not be able to come to
Russia in order to control their own business here. It is
impossible to work in this way."
SELLING AT DISCOUNT
The bank would be the most high-profile commercial casualty
of the row between Russia and Turkey, which until the Syria
conflict were close political and trade partners.
The two countries are on opposing sides of the five-year-old
Syrian civil war, where Russia's aerial bombing campaign has
tipped the balance in favour of President Bashar al-Assad's
forces.
Credit Europe Bank was ranked last year as the 53rd biggest
lender in Russia by assets, with capital of around 17 billion
roubles ($215 million).
By selling now, the Turkish owners may have to settle for a
low price.
The other banking source said Fiba Group was looking to sell
Credit Europe Bank at around 0.6-0.8 times its capital. Russian
banks sold before the country's economy slowed in 2014 usually
had a sale price that exceeded their capital.
Analysts said the planned sale could be complicated by the
grim outlook for the Russian economy, which has led to a
deterioration in banks' asset quality.
"It is a relatively good bank and is managed quite well,"
said Alexander Danilov, senior director for Russian banks at
Fitch Ratings. "However, if there were a sale there are a few
issues that could potentially lead to a discount."
Danilov said roughly half of Credit Europe Bank's retail
portfolio was uncollateralised, a high proportion of its
corporate loans were denominated in foreign currency and it had
significant debts maturing this year.
Nevertheless, a spokeswoman for leading Russian consumer
lender TCS Group said the firm would be interested in
bidding if the sale went ahead. "Credit Europe is a quality
asset, we are interested in it," she said, adding that TCS had
not yet received an official invitation to bid.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has refused to apologise
for shooting down the Russian plane, meaning the dispute between
Ankara and Moscow is likely to linger.
The Kremlin said this week it was not yet possible to talk
about ways of improving relations with Turkey.
Russia has imposed economic sanctions on Turkey that have
dented trade flows.
($1 = 78.9046 roubles)
