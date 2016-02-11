ISTANBUL Feb 11 Turkey's Fiba Group has not put
its Russian banking unit Credit Europe Bank up for sale, Fiba
board member Murat Ozyegin said on Thursday, adding the company
had good relations with the Russian government.
Sources said on Wednesday the Turkish conglomerate had but
the mid-size Russian lender up for sale, sparking speculation
the move was due partly to the row between Moscow and Ankara
over the shooting down of a Russian warplane last year.
But Ozyegin, the son of Fiba founder Husnu Ozyegin, told
reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in Istanbul on
Thursday that such a sale was not on the cards.
