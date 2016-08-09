ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia were determined to
normalise ties and he believed relations between the two
countries had strengthened and become more resistant to crisis.
Speaking at a news conference with Russian President
Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said their talks had been "comprehensive
and beneficial" and that Putin's phone call to him after last
month's failed coup "meant a lot psychologically".
