ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia were determined to normalise ties and he believed relations between the two countries had strengthened and become more resistant to crisis.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said their talks had been "comprehensive and beneficial" and that Putin's phone call to him after last month's failed coup "meant a lot psychologically". (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Markey)