(changes Turkey to Syria in second para)

ISTANBUL May 3 Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan, who was speaking at a joint news conference with Russian Presisent Vladimir Putin after a meeting in the Black Sea city of Sochi, said he believed Putin would play a major role in establishing a ceasefire in Syria.

