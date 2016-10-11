MOSCOW Oct 11 The Russian government on Tuesday
lifted a ban on some food imports from Turkey, imposed last
year after Turkey downed a Russian warplane near the Syrian
border, in the latest sign of a warming in ties with Ankara.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to
end the ban on Monday in Istanbul, where the two countries
agreed to build an undersea gas pipeline to Turkey.
A government decree said Russia had lifted the ban on
imports of fresh and dried oranges, tangerines and other citrus
fruit, as well as apricots, peaches and plums.
Both sides have since made significant progress to mend
relations and agreed to revive trade relations in July after
President Tayyip Erdogan expressed regret over the shooting-down
of the Russian plane.
