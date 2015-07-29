(Adds details, quotes, combines stories)
MOSCOW, July 29 Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak said on Wednesday there was a risk construction
of an underwater pipeline to Turkey could be delayed if a
related intergovernmental agreement was not signed soon, the
Interfax news agency reported.
Russia's Gazprom is yet to start laying pipes beneath the
Black Sea for the first line of the TurkStream pipeline, which
was expected to start operations by 2017 and bring 15.75 billion
cubic metres (bcm) to Turkey annually.
"If construction does not start, it is obvious that the
schedule is moving," Novak was quoted as saying.
TurkStream is supposed to bring a total of 63 bcm of gas per
year to Turkey and to southern Europe via Greece by 2020 -- a
project aimed at bypassing Ukraine as a key transit country for
Russian gas flowing to Europe.
Earlier in July, Gazprom cancelled a contract with Italy's
Saipem to build a link to Turkey but Russian officials
have said Moscow was continuing to work on the project.
On Tuesday, a Russian Energy Ministry official said Moscow
had offered to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the first
line only and Ankara was yet to reply.
Turkey wanted a bigger gas discount before agreeing to sign
an intergovernmental deal, sources previously told Reuters.
Separately, Novak said on Wednesday Moscow had no plans to
discuss oil production cuts with OPEC during Secretary-General
Abdullah al-Badri's visit to Moscow on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova and Denis
Pinchuk, Editing by Jason Bush and Mark Potter)