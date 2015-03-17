MOSCOW, March 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the "Turkish stream" gas project during a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moscow proposed the undersea pipeline, which envisages piping gas to a hub on the Turkish-Greek border, after abandoning South Stream, through which it aimed to deliver to Europe while bypassing Ukraine. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)