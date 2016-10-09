MOSCOW Oct 9 Moscow and Ankara have resumed
talks on the price of Russian gas for Ankara, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Turkey's
Hurriyet newspaper.
A gas price dispute between Turkish pipeline operator Botas
and Russia's state gas producer Gazprom led to Botas
launching international arbitration proceedings against Gazprom
in October 2015.
The row had led to talks on their joint Turkish Stream
natural gas pipeline project to be suspended earlier that year.
In November 2015, most contact between Russia and Turkey
were halted after the downing of a Russian fighter jet by
Turkish military, although since then Moscow and Ankara have
made significant progress towards restoring relations.
"Talks about gas price have resumed, I hope the sides will
come to a common position," Novak said, according to the text of
the interview published on the Russian Energy Ministry's website
on Sunday.
Botas says it was promised a discount on the price of gas
in February 2015 but that Moscow never signed off on the deal.
Novak said he expected the first hearing in the case to be
held in 2017.
"It is possible that by then Russia's Gazprom Export and
Turkey's Botas will be able to resolve their disagreements
related to the price of gas," Novak said.
Novak also told Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency that an
intergovernmental agreement on Turkish Stream was almost
complete and would be finalised before the meeting of the
presidents of Turkey and Russia in Istanbul this week.
Novak is due to attend the World Energy Congress in Istanbul
this week, and plans to meet representatives of key OPEC
producers and OPEC secretary general for informal talks on oil
output.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)