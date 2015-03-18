RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices rise to limit summer power burn: Kemp
LONDON, March 31 The U.S. gas market is looking a little tight despite another record warm winter that limited heating demand.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's gas talks with Turkey are underway and the Kremlin is hoping for mutually acceptable outcome, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the "Turkish Stream" gas project during a telephone call as Moscow continues to push for its new undersea pipeline to Europe.
"Commercial negotiations between Gazprom and Turkish partners are underway," the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists. "We hope they will be able to come up with mutually acceptable solutions."
MELBOURNE, April 3 Statdrome PTE, a metals and energy trading company backed by ex-Trafigura and Marc Rich traders, has set up in the Asian commodity trading hub of Singapore, the company said.