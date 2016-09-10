MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia plans to sign an
agreement with Turkey next month on the implementation of the
Turkish Stream gas export pipeline project, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Saturday.
"The inter-governmental agreement and road map are currently
being reconciled, the process of agreeing on the final text is
underway. We plan to proceed to the signing in October," Novak
said, according to Russian news agency RIA.
Talks on the project were halted last year after Turkey shot
down a Russian air force jet and Russia retaliated with trade
sanctions but since then Moscow and Ankara have made significant
progress to mend relations.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in August at a joint
news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that
building the gas pipeline quickly was a priority.
Russian state gas producer Gazprom, the project
operator, said on Wednesday it had received first regulatory
approvals from Turkey, allowing the project to move into
implementation phase.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Helen Popper)