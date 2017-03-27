MOSCOW, March 27 Russia expects it will replace Turkey with other buyers of its grain within up to five months, Russian agencies quoted Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev as saying on Monday.

"We hope we will find new markets for grain and will replace Turkey without pain within the next two-three, maximum five months," TASS state news agency quoted Tkachev as saying.

Turkey put purchases of wheat, maize and sunflower from Russia on hold earlier in March. Ankara officially denies it has imposed any bans on imports from Russia. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Maria Kiselyova)