Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Sept 29 The export arm of Russia's gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was in talks with Turkish pipeline operator and gas importer Botas on supply contracts and that the Turkish Energy Ministry was not involved in negotiations.
"Gazprom Export has not received any information from its Turkish partner, Botas, on its position over the prolongation of the contract. It is Botas, not the (Energy) Ministry, which is the partner in the contract and with whom Gazprom Export is involved in talks," the company said in emailed comments.
Earlier on Thursday, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said Turkey may terminate its natural gas contract with Russia unless it obtains a sufficient price reduction. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.