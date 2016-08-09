ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 Russian President
Vladimir Putin told his visiting Turkish counterpart Tayyip
Erdogan he hoped Ankara could fully restore order after a failed
military coup last month, saying on Tuesday that Moscow always
opposed unconstitutional actions.
Erdogan's trip to Russia comes as Turkey's relations with
Europe and the United States are strained by what Ankara sees as
Western concern about how it handled the abortive coup, in which
more than 240 people were killed.
Putin, one of the first to call the Turkish leader to offer
his support in the putsch's aftermath, has positioned himself as
a reliable ally even though ties between Moscow and Ankara were
thrown into crisis by Turkey shooting down a Russian military
jet near the Syrian border late last year.
Welcoming Erdogan in a Tsarist-era palace just outside his
home town, Putin signalled on Tuesday he was ready to improve
relations with Turkey, which he said had gone from a historical
high point to a very low level.
"Your visit today, which you made despite the really complex
domestic political situation in Turkey, shows we all want to
restart our dialogue and restore our relations," said Putin, in
preliminary remarks before the two men held talks.
Putin then offered Erdogan moral support over last month's
failed military coup.
"I want to again say that it's our principled position that
we are always categorically against any attempts at
unconstitutional actions," said Putin.
"I want to express the hope that under your leadership the
Turkish people will cope with this problem (the coup's
aftermath) and that order and constitutional legality will be
restored."
Putin said the two men would discuss how to restore trade
and economic ties and cooperation against terrorism.
Russia imposed trade sanctions on Turkey in the wake of the
shooting down of its jet and the number of Russian tourists
visiting the country fell by 87 percent in the first half of
2016.
Erdogan said Turkey was entering a "very different period"
in its relations with Russia, and that solidarity between the
two countries would help the resolution of regional problems.
He may also hope his trip to Russia will give pause for
thought to some in the West who are nervous about the prospect
of a rapprochement between Moscow and Ankara at a time when
Turkey's ties with NATO and the EU are under strain.
