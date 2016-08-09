(Corrects quote in second paragraph to "full-spectrum")
* Visit is Erdogan's first foreign trip since failed coup
* It is first time Putin and Erdogan have met in nine months
* Relations damaged since Turkey shot down Russian warplane
* Meeting comes as both countries have strained ties with
West
By Olesya Astakhova and Andrew Osborn
ST PETERSBURG/MOSCOW, Aug 9 Russia and Turkey
moved towards restoring full trade and economic relations on
Tuesday when Russian President Vladimir Putin met his visiting
counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, at a time when both countries have
strained ties with the West.
Putin said he wanted a "full-spectrum restoration of
relations", which were damaged when NATO member Turkey shot down
a Russian warplane near the Syrian border late last year.
"Life changes quickly," Putin told a news conference after
holding talks with Erdogan in St Petersburg, adding that Russian
sanctions imposed on Turkey over the plane downing could be
lifted step-by-step.
Erdogan, whose strongman-style leadership is often likened
to Putin's, was equally upbeat: "Both sides are extremely
determined and have the necessary will to take our relations
back to where they were and even to improve them further."
The meeting paves the way for a resumption of Turkish food
imports to Russia, of Russian charter flights to Turkey, and
raises the prospect of cooperation between Moscow and Ankara on
the Syrian civil war despite them backing opposing sides.
Russia and Turkey have two of the biggest militaries in the
world and Erdogan's trip is being closely watched in the West
where some officials fear his growing detente with Moscow could
affect Ankara's links with NATO.
The Turkish president's visit to Russia is his first foreign
trip since a failed military coup in Turkey last month, in which
more than 240 people were killed.
Ties with the West have been strained in the aftermath of
the coup. Turkey has been incensed by the concerns expressed by
Washington and European capitals about Ankara's subsequent
crackdown on suspected plotters, but what is sees as
indifference to the coup attempt itself.
As Ankara sealed its rapprochement with Russia, at home it
warned of rising anti-American sentiment and of risks to a
migrant deal with the European Union, in remarks which
underlined how bad its ties with the West are.
The Russian president said a restoration of ties with Turkey
would increase stability in "in the whole world" as the leaders
met in a Tsarist-era palace just outside Putin's home city of St
Petersburg.
Putin stressed his backing for Erdogan's handling of the
attempted coup, noting he had been one of the first world
leaders to phone him and offer his support. He said he hoped
Ankara could fully restore order in Turkey.
"I want to again say that it's our principled position that
we are always categorically against any attempts at
unconstitutional actions," he said. "I want to express the hope
that under your leadership the Turkish people will cope with
this problem (the coup's aftermath) and that order and
constitutional legality will be restored."
TURKSTREAM
Putin said the two men would later on Tuesday discuss Syria,
a conflict where the two countries find themselves on opposing
sides, with Moscow backing President Bashar al-Assad and Ankara
wanting him out of power.
Progress there could be a tough ask given the complexities
of the conflict and their different loyalties, but repairing
business ties promises to be an easier task.
"As a result of the talks we held today, we have taken steps
to take our relations with Russia to where they should be
politically, economically and culturally," said Erdogan, who
said they had agreed on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish
investment fund and to increase cooperation on defence.
Stalled Russian work on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was
set to be restarted too, he said.
The two leaders said they had also agreed to revive a gas
pipeline project, known as TurkStream, which is meant to be
supplying Ankara with additional volumes of Russian gas and to
increase deliveries to the European Union in the future.
Russia has been considering a number of projects to supply
Europe with gas bypassing Ukraine - but the EU has opposed most
projects as it seeks to cut its reliance on gas from Moscow,
which already provides a third of its supplies.
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the first line
of TurkStream to supply Ankara with gas could be built as early
as 2019 but that solid guarantees from the EU were needed before
a second line taking gas from Russia to the bloc across Turkey
could be built.
Turkish officials have said Erdogan's visit to Russia is not
intended to signal a fundamental shift in Ankara's geopolitical
stance. Turkey hosts American troops and warplanes at its
Incirlik air base, an important staging area for the U.S.-led
fight against Islamic State militants in neighbouring Iraq and
Syria.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier played down
Western concerns, telling the Bild daily that he was not worried
about Turkey and Russia improving ties.
"It is good that after the shooting down of the Russian
fighter jet by Turkey last year, there is a rapprochement," he
said. "At the same time I do not believe that relations between
the two countries will become so close that Russia can offer
Turkey an alternative to the NATO security partnership."
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nick
Tattersall in TURKEY, Alexander Winning, Lidia Kelly and Dmitry
Zhdannikov in MOSCOW, and Madeline Chambers in GERMANY; Editing
by Pravin Char)