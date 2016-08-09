MOSCOW Aug 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund
(RDIF) and Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans
Holding agreed to expand cooperation and invest up to $400
million in joint healthcare, construction and infrastructure
projects, RDIF said on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, signed on Tuesday, state-backed RDIF
and Ronesans Holding, which controls Russia-focused construction
company Renaissance Construction, could invest up to $200
million each into the partnership.
RDIF and Ronesans Holding first announced plans to jointly
invest $400 million in Russia in 2014.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)