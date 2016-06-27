ISTANBUL, June 27 A man suspected of killing a
Russian air force pilot after his plane was shot down by a
Turkish jet near the Syrian border last November is being
prosecuted, a Turkish official said on Monday.
Alparslan Celik, who was fighting with a Turkish-backed
Turkmen brigade opposing government forces in northern Syria at
the time, was detained at the end of March in the Aegean coastal
city of Izmir on unrelated charges, but a court decided in May
there was insufficient evidence against him.
Celik's prosecution was long demanded by Moscow. The Kremlin
said earlier that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had
apologised in a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the
downing of the jet.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall)